JAMB Releases Statistical Analysis Of 2025 UTME Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the statistical analysis of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The statistical analysis was released on Monday via the board’s official X handle.

From the statistics released, out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, more than 1.5 million scored less than 200 points in the examination.

The analysis also showed that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 points, with 756 of them scoring above 320.

Up to 7,658 of the candidates scored between 300 and 319 points.

“As part of the results, 40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities.

“However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16 per cent) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.

“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigation for suspected malpractices.

“Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres,” JAMB said.

The analysis further indicated that a few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others belonging in the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) were still being processed.

The JAMB Equal Opportunity Group represents a multidisciplinary group of experts constituted by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede in 2017 in furtherance of his quest for excellence in the administration of UTME and improved access to higher education particularly to fellow compatriots in Nigeria having one disability or the other. (NAN)