Uproar As Edo APC Chair Defends Governor Okpebholo Budget Gaffes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Wednesday, Jarrett Tenebe, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, attracted social media attention after he defended Monday Okpebholo, governor of the state.

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, Governor Okpebholo struggled before lawmakers while reading figures from his 2025 budget proposal.

The governor stated that the N605 billion appropriation bill represents a 25 percent increase from the 2024 budget.

“The Edo state Appropriation Bill of six billion… 605 billion… 76 million…” Okpebholo started and his hands unsteady and voice shaking in the assembly.

He stated: “Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me.”

His admission sparked laughter and murmurs fom the lawmakers and defending him, Tenebe Stated that Okpebholo struggles with figures because he does not know how to steal public funds.

In a video, the state’s APC chair stated that unlike a handful of politicians from Edo, Okpebholo is no kleptomaniac.

Tenebe said: “The social media has been agog with the governor’s budget presentation about mistake on N605 billion and the rest of it all

“It’s a normal thing. People make such mistakes. I don’t know figures… and that’s how to know original and innocent people.

“Monday Okpebholo is not a thief and he is not familiar with figures. Anybody who wants to talk and continue to talk is nonsense.

“He is the governor of the state, he is performing and he’ll continue to perform and anybody who does not like his face should go to hell and burn to ashes. Period!”

This development has sparked discussions on social media as many netizens were of the view that the defence of the APC chairman was not valid and Governor Okpebholo is not fit to lead the state.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@papiJayIvieDenz writes: “shut da F up, how in heavens name you try to justify this disaster? well y’all wanted equity, fairness and justice now enjoy it.”

@xzpartee writes: "Like if you don't have a million naira you are not expected to know to read a N1,000,000."

@IkhureigbeM writes: “This damage control Dey cause more damages.”

@Ernestzoro1 writes: “Osuorrrr…. Ogun khuan zulorwo aro …. ovenven….. look at what a father of children is saying on national TV.”

@blessingofgo writes: “Oshiomole will not make the same mistake because he has also steal billions.”

@Okpokwu20 writes: “Monday is not a thief but he said he would in flat contract figures to get money for him self.hope everyone will be happy with him till rest of his tenure.”

@MMkenneth2017 writes: “Politicians will not make heaven. They will always find an excuse for everything.”

@Samueletim85 writes: “How much has APC stolen before Obaseki became a Governor? You should be ashamed of yourself as a leader and admit your failure to present an educated candidate for an election.”

@ASurajudeen2024 writes: “This man is a BIG f**l so he is telling us the governor is not that educated to know number and he is a governor and this @OfficialAPCNg man can come out to say this.”

@Dickson1155 writes: “It’s a sad day for Edo people. You should be ashamed of yourself. You’re talking like an agbero in a so-called democracy. “ go to hell and burn to ashes” in 2024? Is all you got?”

@Egwagreat writes: “Each time I remember 2003 general election how this man was a terror to the people of Afemia especially Etsako west I wonder how he became APC state chairman..”

@Osei writes: “Just imagine d narration. Nigeria . Anyway there are so many daft people in Nigeria who don’t even know their right. That’s why policians can be saying all this rubbish to backup an illiterate in government.”

@Agorom6 writes: “Who wrote the budget. Did he go through it. It is a shame that he cannot read his own budget, which means he doesn’t even know the amount the will be spent.”

@EIbebuilo1991 writes: “TINUBU AND APC is gradually destroying the governance system in Nigeria by forcing Touts and uneducated fellows at various levels of leadership…We must all join hands together to chase these people out of power else our Children and future generation will v touts as role models.”