I ‘ll Soon Be Home – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Followers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has informed his followers that he will soon be released from detention.

Conveying the message was IPOB’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who spoke with Kanu during his visit to him at the Department for State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

According to Ejiofor, the IPOB leader enjoined his followers to be focused as the legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is preparing a ‘robust strategy’ for his release.

Speaking on his visit to Kanu, Ejiofor stated that the legal team had filed a fresh application to eliminate the appeal of the Federal Government at the Supreme Court against the judgement of the Court of Appeal which earlier “discharged and prohibited further detention and/or trial/prosecution of Kanu”.

Ejiofor’s said: “From every indication, the Federal Government has not demonstrated any willingness to prosecute the appeal, rather they merely intended to take advantage of the order for a stay of execution to buy time and further detain Onyendu, but this evil scheme is dead on arrival.

“Now, we have filed an application to dismiss the appeal; the Federal Government will have no other availing strategy to rely on.

“Onyendu welcomed the robust strategy being adopted by our erudite Lead Counsel, Chief Ozekhome (SAN), in ensuring that the law runs its full course. The detail of this strategy remains publicly undisclosed.”

He also added that Kanu assured his follower that he would come home soon as he tasked them to remain “ever focused and always have their eyes on the ball”.