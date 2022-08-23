US To Return $23m Abacha Loot

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria and the United States government have agreed concerning the return of over $23 million of the Abacha loot.

This agreement signing ceremony was held in the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on Tuesday.

Malami signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, and the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard signed on the behalf of the U.S government.

According to Mr. Malami, the fund when returned will be used in three ongoing projects by the Federal Government, including the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna road and the 2nd Niger Bridge.

It could be recalled that Nigeria has in the past recovered several other tranches of the Abacha loot, which were believed to have been diverted from public coffers by the military administration of General Sani Abacha in the 1990s.