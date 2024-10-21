Enugu Police Urge Residents To Disregard Trending Monday, Tuesday Sit-At-Home Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has advised residents of the state to disregard the Monday and Tuesday sit-at-home order.

The advice is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe,

and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

The statement warned that any attempt by any individual or group to disrupt the peace and security in the state would be met with “decisive and ruthless action”.

It described the order, which was circulated in a viral video by an unidentified individual and the reasons for it, as “baseless, unwarranted and a deliberate attempt to incite fear and unrest in the state”.

The commissioner emphasised that “Enugu State has long moved past such criminally motivated, illegal sit-at-home calls or orders”.

According to him, such illegal sit-at-home calls are designed to destabilise social, economic and psychological well-being of the people under the guise of secessionist agitations.

“I encourage citizens to carry on with their lawful activities without fear or intimidation.

“The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are fully prepared to maintain the peace and security across the state,” he added.

The commissioner urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against being used for any act inimical to the peace and security of the state.

“The legal consequences of such involvements will be dire,” he stated.

He enjoined the people to stay vigilant, law-abiding, and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

“For emergencies, the public can contact the Command via the following numbers: 08032003702, 08098880172, 08086671202 or infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” he added.