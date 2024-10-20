Frauds, Non Adherence To Town Planning Procedures Cause Of Floods In Nigeria, Says NIT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), has blamed the alarming flood disasters that have wreaked havoc in parts of Nigeria on environmental fraud and lack of adherence to town planning procedures by both governments and property developers.

President of the institute, Mr Nathaniel Atebije, stated this while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Enugu.

The 8th quarterly media briefing was part of the week-long activities for the 55th national conference and Annual General Meeting of the Institute with the theme: “OF FLOOD AND FRAUD” scheduled taking place in Enugu between 18th to 24th, October 2024.

He lamented the environmental maladies being experienced in parts of Nigeria, calling for proper planning and attitudinal changes with a view to putting the country on the path of good development and growth.

Atebije, who is 25th president of the organization, pointed out that the recent flood which ravaged parts of Maiduguri in Borno State, North East Nigeria, and other parts of the nation could be attributed to environmental fraud.

According to him, “The most devastating in Nigeria today is environmental fraud, the illegal manipulation or misrepresentation of environmental data, activities, either for financial gain or to avoid regulatory compliance.

“This includes falsifying environmental impact assessments, concealing

pollution, engaging in illegal waste disposal, or misreporting emissions levels. “

The aim, he said, was often to bypass environmental laws and regulations, reduce costs, or avoid penalties, while causing harm to ecosystems and public health.

The institute president further stressed that these acts were perpetrated by individuals, corporations, and even government agencies that failed to adhere to environmental standards.

Atebije, posited that lack of physical planning or poorly regulated urbanisation was the fundamental environmental fraud in Nigeria.

“In many Nigerian settlements, developers bypass and abuse environmental laws through corrupt practices, neglect of physical planning, unchecked urban sprawl.

“Impunity, carelessness and recklessness in the location of developments lead to poorly planned urban expansion, ” he said.

He added that corruption and lack of enforcement of zoning laws allow illegal structures to be built on floodplains and near riverbanks.

The institute president harped on the need for the government to make credible efforts to avert flooding in Nigeria through multifaceted approach including engaging indigenous consultants, enforcement of plans through employment of planners.

“We reiterate that physical planning and development control are first among the requirements for averting flooding.

“Enforcement of building regulations, strict

adherence to zoning and building codes should be enforced to prevent the construction of buildings on floodplains and areas prone to flooding, ” he said.

He maintained that proper planning and adherence to lay down procedures could reduce environmental disasters in the country.

“Our appeal to governments and developers is to plan before embarking on any construction.

The (NITP) boss, also stressed the need for relocation of vulnerable communities in flood prone areas

also urged the government to implement the Watershed Management Practices through sustainable land use and afforestation to prevent excessive water runoff.

He insisted that there is a need to relocate people in high risk flood zones particularly those living along river banks and coastal areas.

Atebije, also urged the government to develop affordable housing schemes for people resettled from flood prone areas to safer locations.

He noted that though flood is seen as a natural disaster, environmental fraud plays an undeniable role in worsening its effects.

The NIT helmsman however, warned that the illegal exploitation of the environment for short term gains, creates long term vulnerabilities

