JUSUN Strike: Ikeja Magistrates’ Staff Evacuate Court Premises Amidst Fear

Friday, April 30th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear gripped   staff  of  Ikeja Magistrate Court  in Lagos as they  vacated the court premises for dread of being pounced on by unionists.

African  Examiner  reports  that the staff of the court took to their heels after they heard that officials of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) were approaching the court to seal it up.

JUSUN had vowed to re-seal all courts in Lagos State following information that the state chapter had partially resumed operation

However the staff of the courts were  later seen hanging around the court premises following the development.

According to a staff who spoke on condition of anonymity, the courts were opened in the morning but an order came in and everyone was told to vacate the court house.



“We received information that JUSUN  was on its way to lock up the court.

“We locked the courts out of fear because we don’t know what will happen when they get here and see it open,” he said.

The Lagos State Chapter of JUSUN had earlier in a memo directed members to report to work every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The April 22 memo issued by JUSUN Lagos State Chapter Chairman, Kehinde Shobowale, gave the directive following claims that the state had attained 75 per cent financial autonomy.

