Veteran Yoruba Actor, Tafa Oloyede, Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood Yoruba actor, John Adewuni, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede is dead.

According to Osun state Secretary of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Ademola Oyedokun, the late Tafa Oloyede died in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said, “He (Tafa Oloyede) is dead. I just left the mortuary. I will brief you later.”

Oloyede, who enjoyed fame after featuring in a movie titled Akanji Oniposi, also featured in movies including Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Ekuro Oloja and Orogun, among others.