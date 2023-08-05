Violation Of Town Planning Law: Rights Group Petitions Governor Mbah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights body operating under the plartform of ‘Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) has petitioned Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, over the alleged Unlawful encroachment of land marked “Green Area” near ‘Ebeano Tunnel’ in Enugu metropolis by one Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke

According to the petition signed by President of CRRAN, Olu Omotayo (Esq) which was made available to African Examiner Saturday in Enugu, the Organization alleged that the said Omeke has started construction work on the said land.

The petition dated 4, August 2023, is entitled: “Appeal for urgent intervention to condemn and restrain the man who removed the post marking the area by the roadside to Ebeano Tunnels ‘Green Area’ and commenced illegal construction threat”.

“We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter, concerning the nefarious activities of one Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke who started building on an area marked “Green Area” by Ebeano Tunnel.

“It is surprising that the said Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, who claimed to be a Developer, went to the place today removed the Signpost (marking the place a “Green Area” and ordered his workmen to start construction on the land.

“It would be recalled that the complaint in respect of this matter had earlier commanded your attention vide a petition dated 12th June 2023, sent to your office.

“The said petition is attached herewith.

In the said petition we stated how the officials of State Ministry of Environment had illegally assisted Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, to commence erecting a building on the Green Area by invading the area with bulldozers and laborers on Friday 9th June 2023.

“They thereafter damaged the properties of the flower traders by that side of the road on the way towards Ebeano tunnel, almost opposite the abandoned Enugu State Diagnostics Center without giving them any prior notice.

“It should be noted that after the petition to your office the officials of the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources Enugu State, retraced their steps and stop the said Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, from further construction on the place and place a signpost marked “NOTICE! NOTICE! NOTICE!!! ERECTION OF STRUCTURE IS PROHIBITED HERE (GREEN AREA) ORDER BY MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT”

“The picture of the signpost before it’s’ removal today is attached herewith.

Your Excellency will agree with us that building any structure on that “Green Area” will distort the master plan of that area.

“We condemn the lawlessness exhibited by Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, in an unequivocal term.

The Organization added that “His action of removing the Signpost marking the area “Green Area” is a criminal assault on the authority of the state and we urge you as the Chief Security Officer of the state to immediately order an investigation of this criminal act with a view to prosecute this culprit in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“We further submit that whatever structure built on that place is in grave violation of Extant Town Planning Laws of Enugu state which must be resisted by the good government of Enugu State.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



