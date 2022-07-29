Wike Speaks On PDP Crisis, Calls Atiku A Liar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has opened up concerning the issues that happened during and after the presidential primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It could be recalled former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential flag bearer of the primary election.

Wike, speaking on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State shortly after he returned from Spain, described the former Vice President as a liar.

He stated “I told my special adviser on media that I am going to speak on issues. We know in this part of our world when lies are contorted, it becomes fact.

“I have always believed when the left speaks, allow the right to also speak. We are not getting younger and as days pass, we get older.

“So it is important when issues are raised or when speeches are made, one should be able to say, this is the part of my story, so that the public knows the truth.

“It is most unfortunate since after our primary I have decided to be quiet, because it is a party I love so much. I never said anything, I decided to go back home and fulfill the promises I made to the people of Rivers State.

“But there comes a time I need to speak and let Nigerians know the actual truth. Having known the truth, whatever they decide to do with it is left for them.

“When the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar unveiled his running mate, no right thinking person and a lover of this party will say that the speech he made on that day was fair.

“Forget about his hailers, the scavengers and I never reacted to it. I said, no, this party belongs to all of us.

“Thereafter, Atiku appeared on Arise TV, see the statement he made. So many lies were told and then you said I should not react to some of those issues. That will not be fair.

“Assuming today I am not alive, obviously what he has said will be accepted as the truth. Look at his attack dogs, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, Maina Waziri and others look at the statement they issued. Look at the abuses they rained on me, I never reacted.

“If a presidential candidate who believes he wants to win the election, and as somebody who contested fiercely with him, I never raised issues, I just kept quiet, minding my business to see how my State can move forward, yet every day his attack dogs continued to attack me.”

Governor Wike also stated that nobody should be in doubt on whether he will speak on the issues of PDP, its candidate and other related matters.

“I will respond line by line”, he insisted.

Speaking on the reconciliation committee, which Atiku claimed to have reached out to Wike, he said: “you see when people tell lies, there is nothing they can’t do. Some Senators called me to say that Atiku Abubakar said he sent Bukola Saraki to me.

“That is not true, that is not fair and that is not correct. I was in Spain, Bukola came to me and said, my brother how do we solve this problem. I said well, were you sent by Atiku Abubakar? He said no. So what do you want me to do? Look at the issues. Bukola said the matter is so serious that he never knew.

“So Atiku has never forgotten about the scavengers. In fact, some of those around called my friends and said O boy, tell your guy now make him support us. I have been reduced to that level. I have become a guy.

“So Atiku Abubakar cannot say that he has sent anybody to me. Forget about those who are running around him trying to get what to eat saying we called Wike’s number, he didn’t pick, I don’t know your phone number and you did not send a text that it is so and so person calling, please I want to talk to you, nobody has done that. So, since the 31st of May, not one person has spoken to me.

“After commissioning of the project, I will speak. It doesn’t matter who is involved, I am not a slave and I will never be a slave, I am a free-born citizen of this country. I must be able to state how things are. Whether it suits you or not, I don’t care.”