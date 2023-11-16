WaterAid, Latter Day Saints Church, Launches 3rd Phase Of Water, Sanitation Delivery Project In Enugu.

……Targets 2, 500 People With Clean Water.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A key player in the promotion of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), WaterAid Nigeria, in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have launched the 3rd phase of the ‘Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Nigeria project in Enugu state with a target to reach at least 2, 500 people with clean water.

The project, funded by the said Church, commenced in May 2021, in Bauchi and Enugu states, and targets to reach at least 40, 000 with clean water, 3,000 people with safely managed sanitation, and 16,000 people with hygiene promotion in booth states.

Country Director, waterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, who spoke Tuesday in Enugu during the official flag off, said “this project is funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints, and implemented by Wateraid Nigeria,. in partnership with the Enugu state government, and Civil Society (CSO) partners

“This third phase will only be implemented in Enugu State”, adding that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is committed to relieving suffering, fostering self-reliance, and providing opportunities for service to people of all nationalities and religions.

“The project targets to reach an additional 5,500 people with improved access to WASH services (2,500 people with clean water, 1,500 people with improved sanitation services, and 1,500 people with improved hygiene services) in the state with a primary focus on Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Represented by Wateraid officer in charge of programme monitoring Evaluation, and Reporting in the state, Mr. Eteta Eta, the Country Director, disclosed that the Focus Areas will be Hygiene promotion, Direct service delivery–provision of water facilities in communities, public toilets in public institutions, and WASH Advocacy.

According to Mere, the Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Nigeria project, combines a mix of service delivery interventions with institutional strengthening for improved and sustainable delivery of WASH services to address acute water and sanitation needs for vulnerable populations.

She noted that with the first and second phases successfully implemented in the state, Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOMs), and water consumers Association (WCAs) have been established and trained to ensure the effective operations and maintainance of the water facilities provided in Umuogiri- Amufie and Ukwuinyi Communities.

The Ukwuinyi water scheme is a 20,000 litre generator powered motorized borehole with two kiosks providing access to safe drinking water to over 2,000 people, while at Umuogili, – Amufie, the facility is a 40,000 litres general powered motorized borehole with two kiosks providing access to over 2,500 persons.

Mere also noted further that the project has also brought about the provision of two blocks of sanitation facilities with four compartments each at Gariki and Always markets giving access to hygienic sanitation facilities for the traders in these markets.

“Each of these facilities has a solar powered well servicing it and a well trained toilet management Committee out in place to manage the facilities.

She also pointed out that Wateraid has rolled out sanitation and Hygiene behavior change campaign in several Communities across the state in a bid to ensure all household have and make use of decent toilets, while also practicing effective hand washing at critical times.

“WaterAid commends the efforts of our partners in Enugu State in ensuring the effective and quality delivery of these projects and we look forward to the sustainability and replication of these projects through your partnership”

In his remark, the Enugu state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Felix Nnamani , expressed appreciation to Wateraid for it’s intervention in the state over the years, stressing that the present government under governor Peter Mbah’s watch takes issue of provision of clean water to the citizens very seriously.

“Not only the fact that he has approved all the resources that is required, but he equipment that are in use in Enugu is second to non globally.

“The pumps, the pressure pumps, are imported, all of them are fixed. You know that we have two water projects, that of Ajali is kept in view because of the resources that will come with it. If you tamper with Ajali Enugu State electricity alone to be able to convey water from there, it is going to be minimum of 20 million on a daily basis.

“For Oji River power stations, we have three of them. Out of three of them, we have five pumps each, that is 15 of them.

“Now, nine is already completed, coupled, and ready to give us water. We also know that the line from Oji River was also destroyed by erosion, now they put 900mm ductile pipes. It is reconstructed and they are perfectly done waiting for pumping of water on the 26 of November, by the grace of God. 2023.





