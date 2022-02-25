Enugu Govt Ban Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck Operation In Nkanu East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following recent alarming rate on killings in some parts of Communities in Enugu State, the state government on Thursday banned forthwith the operation of Tricycle (Keke), Motorcyle (Okada) and Tipper-Truck in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

The state government equally banned such operations in the following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA; Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 “on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022”.

The statement enjoined members of the public “to comply with this Order as the Security Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce it”.