We ‘re Not Aware Of Court Order Arraigning Anambra CP To Court, Says Command PPRO”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command has said emphatically that she is not aware and is yet to receive any order committing the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Echeng Echeng to a Correctional Center.

“Therefore, the Command is constrained to make further comments please.

The Command Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated this in a statement he made available to African Examiner on Saturday.

A Delta State High Court had sentenced the Anambra Police, boss, and inspector Kingsley Umeh, to prison over refusal to comply with the order of the court to release a Kidnapped child to his parents.

In a suit No : HCO/44/2021 filed before Hon. Justice C.O Emifoniye of Delta State High Court, the plentif, Pastor Henry Osah, had urged the court to order the Anambra State Police Command to free his kidnapped child who was found in an orphanage home in Anambra State.

Delivering the judgment Wednesday, Justice C.O Emifoniye ordered the Inspector General Of Police IGP, to arrest the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and Inspector Kingsley Umeh and transport them from Anambra State to the Kwale Prisons, Delta State within one week.