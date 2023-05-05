Why Victory For Atiku, Peter Obi Would Have Retired Many APC Leaders — Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has stated that most leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would have been compulsorily retired from politics if the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar or his Labour Party, LP, counterpart, Peter Obi had won the just ended election.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this known while he noted Tinubu’s victory has established the dominance of the APC.

Shehu made this known while he received the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum, AYLF, and was contained in a statement by Deputy Director of Information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado.

He said: “In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

“An important and overlooked aspect of the Tinubu/Shettima victory is that it ensures, not only an orderly transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one, but also the safety of policies and programmes of the outgoing government.”