Why We Invited Portable To Perform At Corporate Event – NBA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has opened up on the reasons behind the invitation of controversial singer, Portable, for the 2023 Annual General Conference (AGC).

This African Examiner writes that the event which took place in Abuja from August 25 to 30, 2023, witnessed prominent businessman Obi Cubana as the headline attraction. Also, Portable is one of Cubana’s esteemed brand ambassadors.

However, the presence of the singer at the NBA AGC sparked reactions among various social media platforms as some Nigerians lambasted the NBA for featuring a controversial artist in such a prestigious gathering.

Speaking concerning this development, in an interview with the Punch Newspaper, Akorede Lawal, the NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, stated that Portable’s participation was due to the invitation given to the Cubana Group as part of their sponsorship commitment.

Lawal said: “We did not expend any funds to secure Portable’s performance for the concert. The NBA’s Annual General Conference is the largest congregation of legal professionals worldwide, and consequently, we engage with sponsors to financially support all facets of our events.”





