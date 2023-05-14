Fans Mourn Nollywood Actor, Saint Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fans have continued to express sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, who reportedly passed on after a prolonged illness.

The 57-year-old Imo born thespian reportedly died on May 7 after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Fans and families have continued to pay their last respect to the veteran actor with the hashtag #RIP Saint Obi and #Obinna Nwafor, on Twitter.

Sharing a picture taken with the veteran actor, Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri, said, “signing a copy of my book, Shunpiking: No Shortcuts To God, for Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi, in my office at Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 30, 2014.

“The gentlest and most noble Nollywood actor I ever met. No airs about him. Very down to earth. Unusually modest and made every effort to make those around him feel comfortable.

“In short, the specimen of gentlemanliness. May God bless him. May God bless his family. May God bless Nigeria. In Yeshua’s Name.”

Nigerian politician and a former Presidential aspirant, Ahmed Garba, wrote, “RIP Saint Obi. You filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace.”

Revealing his encounter with Saint Obi, Mr Sanusi Dantata, said “I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was together with Liz Benson.

“He was so nice to my siblings and I. 24 years later, I can still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us feel. RIP Legend.”

Saint Obi, was a Nigerian actor, film producer and film director, popular for his roles in State of Emergency; Candle Light; Sakobi; Goodbye Tomorrow; Heart of Gold; Festival of Fire; Executive Crime; and Last Party, amongst others.

Obi majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos and ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot television commercial.

He had starred in over 60 movies. In 2001, Obi produced his first movie, titled, Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry, alongside Ebi Sam, late Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and the late Enebeli Elebuwa.