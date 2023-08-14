Why We Will Not Disband ESN – IPOB Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a secessionist group agitating for the Biafra Republic from Nigeria has stated that it will not disband its militant arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group made this known in a press release issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

It said: “ESN exists to keep the East safe from the ravages of killer herdsmen now plaguing the entire middle belt and people like them.

“Since the launch of ESN by our Supreme Leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, the main objective of ensuring the safety of farmlands in the East has been accomplished. Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen have had no locus to operate in our farmlands and territory.

“The mischievous mischaracterisation of the activities of ESN that saved the entire south-east and south-south from the murderous onslaught of killer herdsmen now ravaging Benue State and Plateau axis should not be trivialised by attributing any alleged criminal hideout to ESN.

“ESN Operatives have no criminal camps. We know there is a concerted effort by those seeking the weakening of ESN in order to launch a murderous invasion of the East under the guise of a farmer/herder clash.

“Had it not been for ESN, Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen would have taken Enugu, Anambra Ebonyi, Imo and Abia States.

“ESN has come to stay with Biafrans and nothing will change the objectives of the outfit.”





