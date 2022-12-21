W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JAMB Announces Date For 2023 UTME

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration would be from Saturday, 14th January, to Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

The Board disclosed the dates for its activities for 2023 following a management meeting on Tuesday.

According to the board, registration for Direct Entry (DE) applicants would begin later from Monday, 20th February, till Thursday, 20th April, because they need to upload additional documents.



Also, the board will do an optional mock UTME exam next year on Thursday, 16th March 2023.

Candidates for the mock exam will pay a service charge fee of N1000 to the CBT centres, to allow them attend the examination and protect the centre from liabilities due to the absence of a candidate.

Also, the Board fixed Saturday, 29th April 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is scheduled to end on Monday, 12th May 2023.

