World Clean Up Day: SDG Youth Volunteers Embark On State-Wide Sanitation In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of a measure to mark this year’s World Clean Up Day as well as demonstrate environmental responsibility and community spirit, the Enugu state Sustainable Development Goals, SDG Youth Volunteers Coordinated by the state Office has organized a state-wide cleanup exercise.

The event which spanned across all 17 local governments of the State and saw massive participation from volunteers and local residents was aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and hygiene across the state.

Our correspondent reports that over 200 youth volunteers who participated in the exercise dedicated their time and energy to rid their communities of waste and raise awareness on proper waste management practices.

The cleanup exercise, which lasted several hours, saw an estimated 5 tonnes of waste gathered from public spaces, including streets, markets, schools, and major highways, and were properly disposed of at designated waste bins.

In key locations and highly dense areas, such as Obiagu road, Proda Road in Emene, Zik Avenue in Uwani, Total Roundabout Nsukka and several other locations across the state, the environment was cleared of litter and waste.

The action provided immediate relief to local communities, who expressed their gratitude for the initiative.

According to the organizers, “the SDG Youth Volunteers used this opportunity to educate the public about the importance of proper waste disposal”

Volunteers went beyond cleaning up the environment—they engaged with local residents, explaining the health risks posed by improper waste management and the steps that individuals can take to maintain clean surroundings.

“By promoting this awareness, the SDG Youth Volunteers are fostering a culture of environmental responsibility that will last well beyond the world clean-up day”

Speaking on the success of the event, the Focal Person and Senior Special Adviser SSA to the Governor Peter Mbah on Sustainable Development Goals, Engr. Onyinye Akubuilo-Okpalanma, expressed satisfaction with the high level of participation from the youth volunteers.

She emphasized the importance of environmental sustainability and Hygiene as a key component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

She said: “Today, we have shown that we can come together as youths to address the challenges of environmental degradation. This is not just about cleaning up; it’s about taking responsibility for the world we live in.

“We must continue to practise what we’ve started today—proper waste disposal, recycling, and maintaining cleaner surroundings—because a cleaner environment leads to healthier, happier, and more prosperous communities.”

She further commended the volunteers for their hard work and urged the state’s youth to remain proactive in promoting environmental sustainability, not just on World Clean Up Day but every day.

The Governor’s Aide, thanked her boss for his continued support to the youth volunteers and for advancing the SDGs in Enugu State.

“As the SDG Youth Volunteers continue their work, Enugu State is setting an example for other states in Nigeria on the importance of community-led environmental action. The future looks bright for Enugu state as it becomes a model for sustainability, youth engagement, and economic growth”she stated.