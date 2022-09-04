Jigawa Man Dies While Rescuing Cow

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An 18-year-old man, Adamu Musa of Unguwar Magina, Buji town, in Buji Local Government Area, Jigawa State, drowned in a pond as he tried to rescue his Cow that slipped and fell into the pond during grazing around the area.

The Jigawa State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday

According to Shehu, the unfortunate incident happened on Saturday at around 2 pm when the young man took two of his cows to the farm and allowed them to feed from the grasses nearby.

He stated that sadly, one of the cows slipped and entered a pond located close to the farm where they were grazing.

The PRO stated that on sighting what happened, Musa rushed to the cow’s rescue but was drowned, and irrespective of the combined efforts of the locals and the NSCDC personnel to save him, he was not found until 1 am on Sunday (today).

“The body was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial while the cow was rescued alive,” Shehu said.