‘You Have Made Huge Investment For Your Tommorow By Electing Me’ – Mbah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Governor Elect, Dr. Peter Mbah has assured the people of the state that he won’t disappoint them, saying they have made a huge investment by electing him.

He promised that his administration will embark on policies and programs that will give comfort and joy to the people of the state.

Speaking Thursday during his acceptance speech in Enugu the Peoples Democratic party PDP flag bearer in the Governorship election expressed appreciation to the people for electing him, assuring that that the choice they made is clear.

“The choice you made is clear, You did not go through all those grueling moments for the sake of the fleeting berries of today.

“You made a huge investment for your tomorrow, for the tomorrow of your children and children’s children. You chose to deprive yourselves of the perishable and glittering rewards of now so that a greater tomorrow can come.

“In choosing us, you did not allow mundane reasons to stop you. You abandoned political party divides, religious denomination cleavages, clan and tribe.

“All you demanded was the candidate who would guarantee a tomorrow for you and generations of Enugu to come.

“Let me pledge to you, once again, that I will serve you and dedicate every of the 1,460 days that make up this initial tenure of office to serving you.

” I will remember the coarse road you travailed to get us here. In reply, we will speak resoundingly with policies of government that will give you comfort and rest of mind.

“As I told you during the campaign, the administration we will run will bring joy to your hearts. We will make you remember March 18, 2023 with a toothy smile.

” In infrastructure, health, tourism, education and development of our state in general, we will run a government that you can be proud of,” he said

Mbah disclosed that his first task will be to dualize the Abakpa Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road.

“We are in a hurry to dualize the Abakpa, Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road, build a monorail from Enugu to Nsukka, Udi, Awgu and construct a ring road to connect all the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

He added : “We are in a hurry to build a world class Theme Park in Enugu. We are in a hurry to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the local government areas, as well as Agro-Allied Processing Zones and Industrial Parks in all our senatorial zones.

“We are in a hurry to unleash the tech talents in our young people, and grow and nurture their interest in business and vocations skills.

According to Mbah, “We shall build a School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), an Innovation Incubation Centre, as well as a Skill Enhancement Centre in each of the three senatorial zones.

The Governor elect promised to run an inclusive government adding “ Ours shall not be an administration by a section of the state. We shall run an all-inclusive government designed to provide an inclusive economic development for our dear state.

“As we bring water to all homes in Enugu metropolis in 180 days of our being sworn in, we shall bring water, in the shortest possible time, to Nsukka, Oji River, Udi, Awgu and others too.

“We shall frontally confront the infrastructural deficits in all parts of the state and no one will be left behind.

“Let me, at this juncture, call on everyone to join me in this task of chiseling a great tomorrow from the rock of a despondent today. In the elections that we ran, we are all winners.

” No one is a victor, nor is anyone vanquished. The task at hand transcends emotions, politics and other mundane divides.

“It is why I extend my hands of fellowship to all my colleagues with whom I ran the gubernatorial election.

“Our dear Enugu State is greater than all of us. Let us come together and give our people a tomorrow that befits their hard-work, industry and ancestry of greatness.

Mbah, was declared winner of the 2023 Enugu Governorship election on Wednesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.