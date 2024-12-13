Yuletide: Enugu Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects, Recover Firearms, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command says it has successfully conducted multiple operations, resulting in the arrest of two male armed robbery suspects and the recovery of five firearms, two live cartridges, a snatched tricycle, and other incriminating items.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday, said “These achievements underscore the Command’s commitment to ensuring a safe and crime-free yuletide season.

“Accordingly, police operatives from the Abakpa Division, in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on November 22, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., arrested a male suspect, Daniel Aniude, aged 29, of No. 27, Isiekenise Street, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

“The suspect and his accomplices, who fled, were intercepted in the act of robbing a female victim. One imitation pistol was recovered during the operation. Following the conclusion of further investigations by the Anti-Robbery (D9) Section of the State CID, Aniude was arraigned in court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Service.

Another male suspect, Uzor David, aged 25, from Isu community in Aniocha LGA of Ebonyi State, was arrested on November 12, 2024, around 2 p.m., by operatives from the Nkanu East Division, supported by Neighbourhood Watch members and vigilant citizens.

” The suspect had earlier chartered a tricycle from Holy Ghost, Enugu, to Nara in Nkanu East LGA.

“Upon arrival, he used a locally made pistol to shoot the tricyclist in the hand, snatched, and attempted to escape with the tricycle. However, security operatives swiftly intervened, arresting the suspect and recovering the tricycle and firearm.

” The injured victim is receiving treatment and is in stable condition. The suspect will face court charges upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“Furthermore, on December 10, 2024, at about 2 a.m., police operatives from the Emene Division, aided by the Neighbourhood Watch, thwarted an armed robbery attempt at Upper Rehab, Emene, Enugu.

“The robbers fled, abandoning a locally made pistol and an expended cartridge, which were subsequently recovered. Moreover, another attempted robbery at College Road, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, on December 2, 2024, around 8 p.m., was foiled by Abakpa Division operatives working with the Neighbourhood Watch.

“The fleeing suspects left behind a locally made pistol and two live cartridges, which were recovered.

“Additionally, police operatives from Enugu Metro Area Command, on December 6, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., acted on credible information and discovered a Beretta pistol hidden in a sack containing cassava flakes (garri) at Abakpa Junction Bus Stop, Enugu. A discreet investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu said the , has reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering resolve to make Enugu State unsafe for criminals throughout the yuletide season and beyond. He urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and proactive in supporting the police with credible information and intelligence.