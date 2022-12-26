You ‘re Leaving Nigeria More Vulnerable Than You Met It, Kukah Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has stated that irrespective of the many lofty promises of President Muhammadu Buhari, he is leaving Nigerians “far more vulnerable” than when he came into office on May 29, 2015.

Bishop Kukah disclosed this in his 2022 Christmas Message titled, ‘Nigeria: Let Us Turn A New Page’ and made available to newsmen by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.

According to him, the health status of President Buhari had improved in the last seven-and-a-half years but millions of Nigerians don’t enjoy a fraction of

Buhari’s enhanced health through access to better healthcare services in the country.

Kukah said: “Mr. President Sir, a merry Christmas to you and your entire family. I speak for myself and Nigerians when I say, we thank God that He mercifully restored you to good health. We know that you are healthier now than you were before. We can see it in the spring in your steps, the thousands of miles you have continued to cover as you travel abroad. May God give you more years of good health.

“However, I also wish that millions of our citizens had a chance to enjoy just a fraction of their own health by a measurable improvement in the quality of health care in our country. It is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism. In my Christmas Message last year, I pointed out the fact that you had breached the Constitution by your failure to honour and adhere to the federal character provisions of our Constitution. The evidence is all before us all.”

He also heaped praises on the President for the efforts made in the area of infrastructure and in seeking to end malfeasance in the electoral processes. “Am I to believe that you knew and could do nothing about the Muslim-Muslim ticket within your Party? Kukah quickly interjected. “Still, we pray for a free, fair and credible election”.