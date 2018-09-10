2 killed, 37 injured in Nasarawa Gas Explosion

Photo: Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura

NASARAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nasarawa State Government has expressed shock and sadness over a gas explosion incident in Lafia, the State capital in which two persons have been confirmed dead and 37 others injured.

Deputy Governor Mr. Silas Agara expressed the shock Monday during on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene of the incident.

The DG assured that the government would take necessary steps to unravel the cause of the accident.

Agara, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police CP, Yahaya Bello and Chairman, Lafia Local Government, Malam Aminu Muazu, described the explosion which occurred at Monaco Gas plant within the premises of Natson Filling station on Jos Road, Lafia, as most unfortunate.

He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the victims on behalf of Governor Umaru Al-Makura and assured the people of government’s readiness to respond to the emergency as well as ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

Agara also applauded the security and emergency response teams for their quick intervention and advised the public to stay away from the scene to allow relevant agencies carry out their investigation into the matter.

He and his entourage later visited the 37 victims with various degrees of injuries at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

On the casualty figure, the State’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander Mrs. Faustina Alegbe confirmed that two persons died while 37 people injured.

“So far, 37 people are receiving treatment in the hospital but two have been confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Tomorrow, we will go back to the hospital to do an update. But I can tell you that I was in the hospital myself to do a physical count and as at now, 37 are receiving treatment with two dead,” Mrs. Alegbe confirmed./NAN

