NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has clarified that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

It also reiterated that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country

Olufemi O. Sone.ye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd, Abuja