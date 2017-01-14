2 Staffs, 3 Students of Nigerian Turkish International College Abducted in Ogun

By Funmilayo Omidiji

OGUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two staff and three students of the Nigerian Turkish International College, Ogun State, were late Friday abducted.

The school is sited in Isheri enclave, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The whereabouts of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

However, the Ogun State Police Command, Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident as well as the time it occurred. Oyeyemi also confirmed that the abducted staffs were Turkish nationals.

The Ogun State Police Publicist said the State Commissioner of Police Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, has deployed the anti-kidnapping unit and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as other police operatives in the area for action.

He added that the area Commander of Sagamu and all the divisional police officers around the areas were on the ground to lend their support.

Oyeyemi said the State Police Commissioner has directed that the victims must be rescued safely.

