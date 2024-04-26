Lagos Workers Now Get Minimum Of N70,000 Since January – Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that workers have been enjoying an additional N35,000 wage allowance since January.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this as he disclosed that the state government will soon roll out a new minimum wage scheme.

According to him, workers who are presently earning a minimum wage of N35,000 or more now take home a salary of N70,000 or above since the beginning of the year.

“The civil servant and all public officers in Lagos know that since January, we have continued to pay the wage allowance of a minimum of N35,000 over and above what they were earning before.

“What this means is that people that are earning a minimum of N35,000 or more before are now earning over N70,00. That is what they have been enjoying since January.

“So it is important for people to know that we make these things very clear that this government has doubled up to ensure that at this difficult time, it has not left the citizens on their own,” Sanwo-Olu said at a state function on Thursday.

The governor, giving an update on the intervention the state embarked on to ameliorate the current economic hardship, stated that his administration will distribute food items to 500,000 households in the state through unions and local governments.