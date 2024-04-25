FCCPC To Review Fresh Price Hike Of DStv, GOtv Packages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says the recent price increases in MultiChoice cable subscriptions will reviewed by relevant stakeholders to ensure subscribers in Nigeria get value for their money.

During the interview, he provided an update on the summons issued to the owner of a Chinese store in Abuja accused of discriminatory and sharp practices.

He also commented on the adherence to the order given to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, stating that sanctions are imminent for all verified infractions identified by the agency.

MultiChoice, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa based in South Africa, recently announced fresh increases in prices on the DSTV and GOtv packages, saying the increase was necessitated by the rise in the cost of business operations.

According to the company, the increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

The Premium package on DSTV which used to cost N29,500, would now go for N37,000, while the Compact Plus which currently goes for N19,800, has been increased to N25,000.

See full list of price changes below:

DStv Package Old Price New Price (monthly) Premium 29,500 37,000 Compact Plus 19,800 25,000 Compact 12,500 15,700 Confam 7,400 9,300 Yanga 4,200 5,100 Padi 2,950 3,600 HDPVR Access Service 4,000 5,000 Access Fees 4,000 5,000 XtraView 4,000 5,000

GOtv Package Old Price New Price (monthly) Supa+ 12,500 15,700 Supa 7,600 9,600 Max 5,700 7,200 Jolli 3,950 4,850 Jinja 2,700 3,300 Smallie 1,300 1,575