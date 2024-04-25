BREAKING: Air Peace To Commence Abuja-London Flights, Says Keyamo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Local airline operator Air Peace will commence its Abuja-London route very soon, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said.

On March 30, 2024, Air Peace reciprocated the lopsided Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom when the local airline began direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

The development has been applauded by many industry observers with more local airlines being encouraged to commence international flights to profitable routes.

The price of international flight ticket on the Lagos-London route was as high as N3.5m but with Air Peace pegging a return economy class ticket for N1.2m, foreign airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways have been forced to slash their prices to stay competitive.

More to follow…