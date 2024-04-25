W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: NCAA To Audit All Local Airlines, Says FG

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, April 25th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will carry out a comprehensive audit of all local airlines in the country.

He said beyond the suspension of Dana Airlines and the ongoing audit of the airline, all other carriers in the country will be audited to guarantee the safety of passengers and the health of the civil aviation industry.

More to follow…

