2019: Southeast Group Drums Igbo Support for Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pressure group, Zikist-Buharist Movement (ZBM), has called on the people of the South-East geo-political zone to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

The Secretary of the movement, Mr Godwin Onwusi, made the call in a statement titled: “2023 President will Turn to Ndigbo,” and issued on Sunday in Enugu.

According to him, any voter from the zone who voted for any other candidate aside President Muhammadu Buhari was working against the general interest of the Igbos.

Onwusi said Igbos should return to the “mainstream” to benefit from the infrastructural development programmes of the Buhari-led administration.

“All we need, in Zik’s tradition, is to construct a broad-based coalition with the majority in the North, majority in the West and majority in the South-South by voting for Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

“For us the coalition begins today as we need the support of Buhari’s vote-bank of 10-12 million voters in 2023.

“The year 2023 is the turn of Ndigbo to produce Nigeria president of Igbo extraction and equity, natural justice and good conscience is on our side.

“Equity, natural justice and good conscience is to our advantage and President Muhammadu Buhari we know is a man of due process.”

“Buhari’s victory is the surest and quickest route to Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

“Therefore, we sincerely want Ndigbo to be part of Buhari’s imminent victory and its attendant critical infrastructure provision programme,’’ he said. (NAN)

