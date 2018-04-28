40 Year Old Restaurant Operator Commits Suicide in Ebonyi

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ishieke Campus of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, was on Friday thrown into shock, as a 40-year-old man, Emmanuel Igwe, popularly known as Ezeugo from Amechi-Idodo community in Enugu State, committed suicide for unknown reasons.

Until his demise, the deceased, was operating a restaurant in the University campus.

His lifeless body was found hanging in a tree behind a new generation Church, along Highlander Street in Ishieke community in the morning.

After news of the ugly incident filtered into Abakaliki and environs, a team of policemen from the state headquarters came to the scene and brought down Igwe’s corpse from the tree where it was dangling.

The deceased, according to sources, left a wife and children behind.

Speaking with newsmen in tears, one of his daughters, Uzoamaka Igwe, said her father left their house as usual to his restaurant but later called her mother on phone, instructing her to take care of them.

According to her, the father did not respond to her mother’s questions but was unexpectedly found hanging on the tree.

Reacting to the incident, a resident of the area and close friend to the deceased family, Chimex Unah, who also spoke to newsmen, expressed sadness over the sudden death of the deceased whom he described as a jovial, gentle and hardworking man.

“I know Ezeugo very well, he is jovial. We have stayed together for sometime in Ishieke market.

“I came to the market today only to hear that he has committed suicide by hanging himself. He was still hanging on a tree when I got there. We were there until policemen came and brought down his corpse,”

The incident has thrown the entire family into mourning.

