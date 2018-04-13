W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

7 Years After, Okorocha Fixes Date For LGA Polls, ISIEC Apologises

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Politics Friday, April 13th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After operating for seven years without  substantive democratically elected Chairmen, the Imo State government has at last, announced July 14, 2018 as the date for council polls in the state.

Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Mr. Ethelbert Ibebuchi, who disclosed this  on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, while addressing critical stakeholders, also rendered an unreserved apology to the people of the state over the inability of the electoral umpire to conduct the local government and councillorship elections in during the said years.

According to him,  “ISIEC regrets that elections into the local government councils ought to have come before now.

“However, this couldn’t be on account of mounting challenges for which strenuous efforts have been deployed in order to put things right.”

The ISIEC boss, who assured the electorate and political parties of a peaceful, free and fair election, stated that , “Our democracy has come to stay and most of us will concur in the affirmative. For our democratic ethics,  norms and values to be sustained, the grassroots have critical roles to play.”

 

