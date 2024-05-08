Jide Kosoko, Others Pay Tribute To ‘the New Masquerade’ Late Actress, Ovularia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, on Tuesday mourned Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia in the 1980s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, who died at the age of 81.

Kosoko, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described the late actress as a disciplined woman who had contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry.

“We have lost another gem though at a ripe age, I pray the almighty God grant her soul a peaceful rest.

“We worked together on The New Masquerade, I was a guest artiste at that time, she was just fantastic. May her soul rest in peace and may God continue to keep us that are still alive.

“Her virtue of discipline that has to do with keeping to call time, submitting to the directors’ wish at all time and other professional ethics she stood for, should be emulated by all other actors,” he said.

Also, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello”, described death of the actress as shocking.

He said, “We are all getting older but no one wants to die, we are going to miss her but her legacies still remain with us. We love her but God loves her most.”

Fred Amata, also expressed shock over the death of the actress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evoeme’s death was announced by her family on Tuesday.

A statement by the family reads: “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade”, of her passing.

“Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.” (NAN)