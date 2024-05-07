Putin Takes Oath For Record Fifth Presidential Term

Putin Takes Oath For Record Fifth Presidential TermLatest Headlines, World News Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was Tuesday sworn into office at a lavish Kremlin ceremony for a record-breaking fifth term with more power than ever before.
The 71-year-old has ruled Russia since the turn of the century, securing a fresh six-year mandate in March after winning presidential elections devoid of all opposition.
