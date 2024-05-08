W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

In New Constitution, Togo Switch To Parliamentary System

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest Headlines, News Around Africa, West Africa Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, has promulgated the constitutional amendment, formally switching Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, said a presidency statement.

Gnassingbe promulgated law number 2024-005 revising the Togolese Constitution, “marking a new stage in institutional life,” said the statement issued by the Togolese presidency.

On April 19, Togo’s National Assembly passed the second reading of a new constitution, under which the president would be elected by members of parliament for a four-year term with a two-term limit.

Additionally, the new constitution introduced the position of “President of the Council of Ministers,” a post that will be automatically assumed by the head of the majority party in parliament with substantial executive power. (Xinhua/NAN) 

