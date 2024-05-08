In New Constitution, Togo Switch To Parliamentary System

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, has promulgated the constitutional amendment, formally switching Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, said a presidency statement.

Gnassingbe promulgated law number 2024-005 revising the Togolese Constitution, “marking a new stage in institutional life,” said the statement issued by the Togolese presidency.

On April 19, Togo’s National Assembly passed the second reading of a new constitution, under which the president would be elected by members of parliament for a four-year term with a two-term limit.

Additionally, the new constitution introduced the position of “President of the Council of Ministers,” a post that will be automatically assumed by the head of the majority party in parliament with substantial executive power. (Xinhua/NAN)