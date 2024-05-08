UNN To Hold 52nd Convocation As 252 Bag First Class Honours

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, has announced that a total of 12,526 students will be awarded with first degrees, while 252 will smile home with 1st class Honours during its 52nd convocation ceremony holding on Friday May 10, 2024 in Nsukka.



Briefing newsmen Tuesday on the programmes for the convocation, outgoing Vice Chancellor (VC), of UNN, professor Charles Igwe revealed that “of the number 252 students will be conferred with 1st Class Honours while 4,834 students will be conferred with 2nd Class Honours (Upper), and 5,883 will be awarded 2nd Class Honours (Lower).

He disclosed that 747 will be conferred with 3rd Class Honours, 25 with Pass, and 746 unclassified.

The VC, explained that the 12, 526 represents an increase of 1,082 graduands compared to the 51st convocation figures.

According to him, “the unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of some courses, such as medicine, pharmacy and veterinary medicine, which are not usually classified into first, second or third classes.”

Professor Igwe, also hinted that a total of 1,438 postgraduate degrees and diplomas from the University of Nigeria will be awarded at the 52nd convocation ceremony.

The breakdown equally indicates that “412 persons will earn the Doctorate, while 961 persons will be awarded the Master’s Degrees. A total of 75 postgraduate diplomas of the university will also be awarded at the convocation.

“Four persons have been found deserving of the honorary doctorate degrees of the University. They are Professor El Anatsui who would receive the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) and Brigadier General J. O. J. Okoloagau, rtd., who would receive the Doctor of Public Administration.

“The other awardees are Mr Igor Weli, who would receive the degree of Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), and Sir. Emeka Chuka Wilson Orakwue Offor, who would receive the degree of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).”

Professor Igwe, hinted that Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will deliver the convocation lecture on Thursday, May 9th, with the theme: “Why Nigerian universities should lead the way to a new country”.

He said “the lecture will be chaired by another distinguished Nigerian, General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd). General Ike Nwachukwu is a distinguished Nigerian who has served the country in various capacities, namely as the military governor of old Imo State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Our Correspondent writes that the VC, was accompanied to the media briefing held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus UNEC, by top management Staff of the institution drawn from both campuses.