Again, Enugu LGA Mourns As Incumbent Chairman Dies

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less that two months Nsukka local government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, loss its political leader and ex-Senator that once represented Enugu North senatorial district, Senator Fidelis Okoro, the university town has again been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of the incumbent Executive chairman of the council, Hon. Patrick Omeje in the early hours of Tuesday.

African Examiner gathered that the late Nsukka council boss, who was sworn-in by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for a second term in office in March 2020, died during a brief illness in a private hospital in Enugu, the state capital.

Recall that Omeje faced stiff opposition during the build up to the local government election that brought him into office for a second term early this year.

As at the time of filing this report neither his family or state government have made any official statement regarding the unfortunate development.

Though details of his death are still sketchy, a source close to the council Area who craved anonymity said the late Executive chairman, who recently celebrated his first 100 days in office last week, may have died as a result of complications from a chronic terminal ailment.

Omeje’s remain was on Tuesday afternoon moved from the Enugu private hospital where he died to the Nsukka Catholic Diocese owned Bishop Shanaham hospital morgue.