Ambode Promises New Law to Check Brutality Against Housemaids, Private Security Services

Picture caption: Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has hinted that the Executive will soon send a Bill to the State House of Assembly to regulate handling of housemaids and private Security guards services.

Ambode dropped this hint Monday at the Agege stadium during the inauguration of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps and operational facilities.

While explaining that the objective of the new Bill was to check Child labour and domestic violence as well as effective community policing, Governor Ambode said the Launch of the repackaged Neighbourhood Safety Corps was a giant step towards enhacing security in the state.

The Governor acknowledged the roles of the State House of Assembly for speedy passage of the Bill which gave birth to the State’s Neighbourhood Safety Agency, which he recalled he signed into Law in August 2016. He stressed that the cooperation of the Legislative House was a proof that it was a listening one.

Ambode however noted that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps was ”not in competition with the regular Police Force”; rather, to complement efforts of police by providing intelligent information in their communities to the police.

Mr. Ambode confirmed that the Safety corps have been trained in mediating disputes; to carry out proactive rather than provocative police engagement among others.

He announced that the Neighbourhood Safety Agency has been provided with 177 saloon cars with modern communication gadgets; 4000 bicycles and many other facilities for the corps to operate efficiently in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs as well as over 300 wards in the State.

The Governor disclosed that a total of 7,000 jobs have been created by the initiative. He specified that the figure included core, supportive and administrative staff.

With the repackaged Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Ambode called on Lagosians to say final no to the crimes in the state.

The inauguration was attended by Ambode’s Deputy Dr. Idiat Adebule; serving and former executive members; Speaker of the State House Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; serving and ex-members of the State and National Assembly (NASS).

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Israel Ajao is being appointed as the Chairman of the new Security Agency.

Please follow and like us: