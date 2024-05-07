No Plan To Establish Foreign Military Base In Nigeria – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has refuted claims that there were any plans with foreign countries concerning the establishment of foreign military bases in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Speaking more concerning the matter, Idris disclosed that the FG was not engaged in any discussions with foreign countries concerning the establishment of military bases in Nigeria, nor has it gotten any proposals for such.

He said: “The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

“We urge the general public to disregard this falsehood.

“The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, to achieve the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The African Examiner recalls that in a letter dated May 3, 2024, addressed to President Bola Tinubu and National Assembly leaders, northern elders tasked the government to resist pressures from the US and France to site military bases in Nigeria.

The letter talked about concerns about lobbying efforts for defence agreements to place troops previously in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

According to the northern leaders the agreements could affect Nigeria’s defence and security.