EEDC Reduces Tariff For Customers In S/East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has reduced electricity tariff for their customers in the Band A feeders throughout the South-East.

The reduction is sequel to the directive of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), that all the 11 Discos should now charge N206.80/kWh and no longer N225/Kwh for customers in Band A feeders.

This is contained in a statement issued by EEDC’s Spokesperson, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu on Monday.

It said: “This is to inform our customers that end-user tariff for our Band A feeders have been reviewed downwards from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh under MYTO 2024, effective from May 6, 2024.

“The daily minimum 20-hour supply still stands.

“Kindly note that the end-user tariff for Bands B, C, D and E feeders remain unchanged.” (NAN)