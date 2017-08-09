W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anambra Massacre: LGA Boss, Community Leader‎, Others under Investigation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 9th, 2017

From  Ignatius Okpara,  Awka

The Anambra State police Command has quizzed  the chairman of Ekwusigo Council  area of the state, Mr. Ikenna Ofodem, as well as  president-General of Ozubulu community, Dr Ernest Chukwuka over the massacre of dozens of worshipers at St Philip’s Catholic Church last Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Our Correspondent learnt that the leaders were invited to Awka, the Anambra state capital,  by the State Commissioner of police, Mr Garba Umar to answer questions from the command over the barbaric  act.

Also invited alongside the duo, was an aide to High Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, an alleged drug baron, based in South Africa, who was said to be the target of the gunmen who stormed the church.

The quizzed aide, Mr. Emeka Jovita Ofomata, is said to be in  charge of Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, a philanthropic organization owned by the drug lord.

It was gathered that the invitation may not be unconnected to revelations made by some arrested suspects currently in police net.

Recalled that the Anambra state police boss, had few days ago, announced that a prime suspect in the massacre has been apprehended by his command.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40355

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/anambra-massacre-lga-boss-community-leader%E2%80%8E-others-under-investigation/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts