Anambra Massacre: LGA Boss, Community Leader‎, Others under Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

The Anambra State police Command has quizzed the chairman of Ekwusigo Council area of the state, Mr. Ikenna Ofodem, as well as president-General of Ozubulu community, Dr Ernest Chukwuka over the massacre of dozens of worshipers at St Philip’s Catholic Church last Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Our Correspondent learnt that the leaders were invited to Awka, the Anambra state capital, by the State Commissioner of police, Mr Garba Umar to answer questions from the command over the barbaric act.

Also invited alongside the duo, was an aide to High Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, an alleged drug baron, based in South Africa, who was said to be the target of the gunmen who stormed the church.

The quizzed aide, Mr. Emeka Jovita Ofomata, is said to be in charge of Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, a philanthropic organization owned by the drug lord.

It was gathered that the invitation may not be unconnected to revelations made by some arrested suspects currently in police net.

Recalled that the Anambra state police boss, had few days ago, announced that a prime suspect in the massacre has been apprehended by his command.

