President Tinubu To Return To Nigeria Today– Onanuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to the country tomorrow, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said on Tuesday.

Concerns over Tinubu’s whereabouts have been growing as he is yet to return to the country after travelling to Saudi Arabia for a World Economic Forum in Riyadh from the Netherlands

According to Onanuga, in a post on his official X handle, his principal is expected to touch down in the country on Wednesday

”President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” he said.

“Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that’s what Mr President wants,”

“We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction,” he said.

The minister said, “The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria”.