APC Governors to Meet with Buhari Over Obaseki’s Disqualification

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari today (Monday) over the disqualification of the embattled Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, from contesting in the party’s Governorship primary.

In a communiqué issued Sunday after a Teleconference emergency meeting Saturday the APC Governors disclosed that they were hopeful that the party would resolve its current internal challenges and come out of it stronger.

The communiqué which was signed by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Mr. Abubakar Bagudu, said the meeting was held to discuss issues around preparations for the Edo and Ondo States APC governorship primary as well as the elections which will follow.

“The Governors are scheduled to meet with Mr. President tomorrow (Monday) to try to redeem what is left of previous attempts to broker peace.

“They are trying to save themselves because what is happening to Obaseki may happen to them’’ a Leader of the APC was quoted as saying.

The Edo State APC Governorship primary has fixed for Monday, June 22, 2020.

The party’s screening panel last Friday disqualified Obaseki on the account of controversial certificate and age discrepancies.