Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund Urges Students To Apply

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund (SCSF), which is founded by rapper turned business mogul Jay-Z and his philanthropist mother, Gloria Carter, has urged eligible students to apply for the annual scholarship.

This is coming as the deadline for this year’s scholarship is fast approaching. The SCSF helps students advance their education by giving them the resources they need to enroll in college, pay the tuition, and successfully finish college on time.

The programe focuses on helping low-income students who live in underserved areas across urban America. In addition, it provides individual scholarships paid directly to the educational institution to any applicant who qualifies and reapplies yearly from admission to graduation.

The award may be used to cover tuition expenses and related supplemental educational expenses such as books, lab fees, travel and select costs of living. Moreover, all Shawn Carter Scholars are required to “give back” by performing community service and by serving as mentors to younger, aspiring Shawn Carter Scholars.

Notably, the Fund which has been helping low-income students achieve their dreams of higher education since 2003, celebrates 20 years of giving back with the 2023 scholarship offer.

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include being a US citizen or permanent resident, 25 years old or younger, and having a minimum GPA of 2.0. The scholarship is open to high school seniors, students with GED diplomas, undergraduate (2 year or 4 year) college students, and vocational or trade school students.

Co-founder of SCSF, Carter said the scholarship has helped so many students across America achieve their goals of higher education.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunity, and we’re proud to provide students with the resources they need to succeed”, she said.

Every year for the past twenty years, the SCSF has awarded scholarships to over 200 students across America with award amounts of up to $7,500.

The deadline for this year’s scholarship will be on April 30th so interested students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund and how to apply, please visit the organization’s website at JayZScholarship.com