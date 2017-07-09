APC in Shock as PDP Candidate, Adeleke wins Osun Senatorial Bye-Election

APC in Shock as PDP Candidate, Adeleke wins Osun Senatorial Bye-ElectionFeatured, Latest News, News Sunday, July 9th, 2017
Photo caption: Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Ademola Adeleke has won the Osun West Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday.
The shocking official results show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain won only his local government, while Ademola Adeleke of the PDP won 9 out of the 10 local government areas in which the election was held.
The defeat of the APC candidate, Senator Hussain is a big slap on the governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola and the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
African Examiner reports that the conduct of the election was generally peacefully.
The official results are as follows:
IWO:
APC: 12,205
PDP: 12,547
EDE SOUTH:
APC: 2,096
PDP: 13,406
EJIGBO:
APC:12,229
PDP: 9,723
IREWOLE:
APC: 8,952
PDP: 9,096
AYEDIRE
APC: 5,360
PDP: 5,789
EDE NORTH:
APC: 2,784
PDP: 18,559
OLA-OLUWA:
APC: 5,316
PDP: 5,618
AYEDAADE:
APC: 7,179
PDP: 9,061
ISOKAN:
APC: 5,227
PDP: 6,539
EGBEDORE:
APC: 4,768
PDP: 7,142
TOTAL RESULT: PDP: 97,480 APC: 66,116
