APC in Shock as PDP Candidate, Adeleke wins Osun Senatorial Bye-Election

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, July 9th, 2017

Photo caption: Ademola Adeleke,  candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Ademola Adeleke  has won the Osun West Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday.

The shocking official results show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain won only his local government, while Ademola Adeleke of the PDP won 9 out of the 10 local government areas in which the election was held.

The defeat of the APC candidate, Senator Hussain is a big slap on the governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola and the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

African Examiner  reports that the conduct of the election was generally peacefully.

The official results are as follows:

IWO:

APC: 12,205

PDP: 12,547

EDE SOUTH:

APC: 2,096

PDP: 13,406

EJIGBO:

APC:12,229

PDP: 9,723

IREWOLE:

APC: 8,952

PDP: 9,096

AYEDIRE

APC: 5,360

PDP: 5,789

EDE NORTH:

APC: 2,784

PDP: 18,559

OLA-OLUWA:

APC: 5,316

PDP: 5,618

AYEDAADE:

APC: 7,179

PDP: 9,061

ISOKAN:

APC: 5,227

PDP: 6,539

EGBEDORE:

APC: 4,768

PDP: 7,142

TOTAL RESULT: PDP: 97,480 APC: 66,116

 

