APC Rally: No Federal Projects to Mention in Bayelsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday failed to list Federal Projects in Bayelsa to back up their quest to convince the people to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director in charge of Strategic Communications, Chief Nathan Egba Ologo, said that the Administration òf President Muhammadu Buhari only appointed one junior Minister òf State, in person of Heineken Lokpobiri, from Bayelsa and indeed the entire Ijaw nation òf over 15 million people since its inception in 2015.

He said that former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Lokpobiri, toiled unsuccessfully to mention projects initiated by the Buhari administration to back their call on the people to give their votes to Buhari.

Egba-Ologo said that it was rather curious that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a sworn enemy of Chief Timipre Sylva, who has attended all the APC Presidential rallies was conspicuously absent in Bayelsa on Tuesday.

He stressed that the glaring absence of Federal Projects in the state forced Sylva to cite the Ogbia Central Water Scheme initiated and completed by the Jonathan Administration in 2014 among projects initiated and completed by the APC led government.

According to him, the Ogbia Central Water Scheme was executed by an Israeli firm, known as NAIDA and was being test run in 13 communities in Ogbia before the emergence of the Buhari administration.

He added that he found it shocking that Sylva and Lokpobiri could deceive the President and his APC followers that the Yenagoa -Otuoke Road still at the level of sand filling was at the level of completion.

He stressed that the said road whose contract was awarded by the Jonathan administration had not even being graded for usage.

Chief Egba also debunked Sylva’s claim that the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, which was among the 12 public universities established by the Jonathan Administration, was established by the Buhari Administration.

He said that it was rather shameful that even the Minister of State could only boast of an uncompleted rural water scheme in his state after three years of the administration.

Egba-Ologo also faulted a claim by Lokpobiri that the Bayelsa International Passenger/Cargo Airport was prone to flood stressing that the airport equipped with the best runway in the country could not be flooded.

He said that the Airport was never flooded and could not be flooded.

Egba-Ologo said that flyover that took them to the public facility, Yenagoa Boat Club Ox-Bow Lake, from where Sylva spoke, was built by the PDP Restoration Government òf Governor Dickson.

