Manchester United Officially Announce Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Premiership side, Manchester United, have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new first-team manager.

Manchester United revealed this in a statement on its website on Thursday morning.

The statement read in part, “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year!”

Speaking further on the development, John Murtough, Football Director, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.”