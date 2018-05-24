APC State Congress: Enugu Appeal Panel Begins Sitting

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following last Saturday’s violence allegedly instigated by the Foreign Affair’s Minister, Geopherey Onyama, during Enugu State’s congress of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, the Appeal panel for the exercise has commenced sitting.

However, due to fear of unknown, members of the panel have been opertating in a hotel in Enugu instead of the party’s Secretariat as stipulated in its guideline.

Chairman of the three-man panel, Bar. Ojo Abijogun, from Kogi state, who spoke to newsmen at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, where they are operating from, said the assignment billed for three days, supposed to take place at the state APC Secretariat, but owing to the reported last Saturday’s bitter experience by the Congress committee, they had to move the assignment to the hotel for security reasons.

He said the panel was set up by the National secretariat of the APC for states across Nigeria.

It would be recalled that scores of political thugs had during the delegates’ accreditation Saturday, May 19, stormed the indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, venue of the state congress alongside the Foreign Affairs Minister to disrupt the exercise which took place nationwide.

Following ugly development, the congress was resheduled for Sunday, during which the incumbent Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye was re-elected, alongside other members of the State Working Committee.SWC.

The Panel Chairman said: “we are here, basically to receive petitions or complaint from genuine aggreived members of APC in Enugu state, over last Saturday’s state Congress’’.

Barr. Abitogun, therefore, call on all genuine aggrieved members to endeavour to come forward with their complaints, adding that the panel would make fairness its watchword in discharging the onerous task.

He disclosed that as at Tuesday, the panel had reccieved only two petitions, one for chairmanship and the other for ex- Officio members.

Other members of the panel included, Lady Lilian Obenwa Secretary and Pastor David Anataku, member.

