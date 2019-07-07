Appoint Only Committed Party Members as Ministers, Enugu APC Urges Buhari

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the new federal executive council (FEC), the Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to appoint only core and committed members of the party as Ministers.

It said the president should resist the temptation of bringing onboard those who want to reap where they did not sow, or minsters that would constitute cog in the wheel of progress of the party in their respective state chapters, as experienced during the last political dispensation, saying the party would not hesitate to oppose the appointment of a non core member as Minister in the state.

Speaking weekend at the end of its state executive council (SEC) meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, noted that various state chapters of the party across the country suffered serious set backs during the first tenure of president Buhari, due to appointment of non core members of the party as Ministers, as well as other key positions of government.

The Enugu APC which had during the meeting passed a vote of confidence on President Buhari, and the Dr. Nwoye led exco in the state, posited that engaging opportunists, or those who do not sincerely believe in the APC philosophy

and Mr. President’s next level agenda , would be counterproductive, especially at the state level.

According to Nwoye, such non core member Ministers, would always use their position to engineer crisis for their selfish interest in their respect states, insisting that for APC to change its perceived negative narrative in some states, the president should assemble a formidable cabinet members made up of men and women who truly believe in the party’s supremacy.

“So, we want to use this medium to call on Mr. President, not to make the mistake of appointing non core members of our party, as Ministers, rather, he should engage those who have contributed immensely to the progress of the APC, and sincerely believe in its ideology, so as to help him drive the next level agenda.

The meeting also appealed to the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National working committee (NWC) to temper justice with mercy and lift the suspension of one of its chieftains in the state and Director – General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who was suspended some months ago, over alleged anti party activities.

“We are appealing to our National chairman, and the NWC to reconsider their position on the suspension of one of our member, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who is a core committed APC member, and ardent supporter of Mr. president, adding that he has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of the party in Enugu state and Nigeria in general.

“Mr.Okechukwu, has always been at the fore front of promoting the APC led federal government’s programme and policies, including the next level agenda”, stressing that the VON boss, remains one of the party’s strong pillars in Enugu state.

The Enugu APC, equally thanked president Buhari for recently appointing one of its member, Mrs. Maria Aniobi, from Aninri council area of the state, as a member of the Revenue mobilization and fiscal Commission (RMFC) board, assuring him that she will not let him and the APC led federal government down.

Mrs. Aniobi, who attended the meeting, had expressed appreciation to the Dr. Nwoye led APC in the state for their support during her nomination and confirmation, pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the party at all times.

